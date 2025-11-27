Italian grappa conquers Great Britain

Hello Grappa! is back, the project that showcases and celebrates Italian grappa, which over the years has captivated experts, enthusiasts, and those curious about its flavor. Launched in 2017, and now in its third year, the program returns with the goal of showcasing the richness of Italian distilling traditions and the distinctive features of IG Grappa, aiming to conquer the dynamic and opportunity-rich UK market.

The title chosen for this new adventure is "Hello Grappa: The UK Experience." The awareness program will last three years and have a total value of over €1.5 million, entirely funded by the European Commission.

"We believe this result is extraordinary, considering the pressure on spirits consumption in recent years, and confirms that focusing on the promotion of premium products such as GI spirits is the winning strategy for overcoming the extremely difficult challenges that lie ahead. With Hello Grappa: The UK Experience, AssoDistil consolidates a path of excellence that, in eight years, has led to the awarding of four European projects dedicated to the promotion of Italian Grappa and Brandy, with a total value of over €9 million," says Sandro Cobror , Director of AssoDistil. "This recognition recognizes the quality, uniqueness, and value of the Geographical Indications (GIs) for Grappa and Italian Brandy."

With this new project, Italian Grappa is preparing to further strengthen its presence on international markets, promoting a culture of quality and sustainability in line with European priorities for the future of the agri-food industry. This represents another step forward in promoting a product that embodies tradition, identity, and the full flavor of Made in Italy.