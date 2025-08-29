Tariffs: Rémy Cointreau estimates operating profit drop of €30 million

Following the agreement reached between the United States and the European Union, which establishes a 15% tariff rate (half the initially proposed 30%) starting August 1, Rémy Cointreau is updating its forecasts for the 2025-2025 fiscal year. The French spirits group reiterates its goal of mid-single-digit annual organic sales growth, thanks to a "technical" recovery in the US.

The tariffs are estimated to reduce operating profit by between €45 million and €30 million: in China, it will remain around €10 million, while in the US, it will drop to €20 million (from €35 million in the previous financial year). These estimates take into account the action plans implemented to mitigate the effects of the additional tariffs, with increased investments in China and the US.

As a result, Rémy Cointreau now expects a mid-single-digit organic decline in operating profit (around -5%) in 2025-26, compared to a previous decline of mid-to-high single-digits (around 7%).