Italy among the 6 finalist bartenders at the Flor de Caña Sustainable Cocktail Challenge

Six extraordinary bartenders from across Europe were crowned winners of the European Regional Final of the Flor de Caña Sustainable Cocktail Challenge, held in Madrid, Spain. They will now represent Europe at the Global Final in Nicaragua in 2026, where the world's best sustainable mixologists will compete for the title of "World's Most Sustainable Mixologist by Flor de Caña" and a prize of $10,000.

The European champions are:

Yvonne Chan (UK) – Kwãnt Mayfair, with the First of May cocktail

(Netherlands) – LuminAir, with the cocktail Not Your Usual Daiquiri Oliden

James Mata Saballo (Spain) – Lovo Cocktail Bar, Madrid, with the Ron-Mate cocktail.

The Regional Final brought together 18 of Europe's most talented mixologists, who competed at the House of Mixology, the renowned school founded by Luis Inchaurraga, elected Best Bartender in Spain 2021.

An exceptional jury evaluated the cocktails based on their story and inspiration, use of sustainable ingredients and techniques, creativity, taste, and presentation. The judges were:

Anna Sebastian (UK) – Founder of Anna Sebastian Hospitality and Celebrate Her, hospitality consultant and entrepreneur, curator of luxury brand experiences and female empowerment advocate;

Celebrating Flor de Caña's 135th anniversary, this year's edition invited mixologists to reinterpret classic cocktails, reinventing timeless recipes with a modern and sustainable twist, and adopting responsible sourcing and preparation practices.

With participation from over 40 countries around the world, the Flor de Caña Sustainable Cocktail Challenge highlights the brand's ongoing commitment to sustainability and its mission to inspire positive change within the international mixology community.