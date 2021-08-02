It does not receive public funding
CLARA MOSCHINI

Colvin, the flower startup, signs capital increases of 45 million

The venture capital P101 sgr also took part in the round

Colvin, the technology company dedicated to the floriculture industry, closed a € 45 million Series C investment to expand its business in Europe and become a leader in the flower and plant market with its B2C business models and B2B. The operation was led by Eurazeo, which invested in some of the main European marketplaces such as Farfetch, Glovo or ManoMano, followed by Capagro, who decided to f...

