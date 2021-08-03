New acquisition for Naturalia Tantum

The run of Naturalia Tantum continues, the "pole" of natural companies promoted by Assietta Private Equity Sgr Spa together with Paolo Colonna. After acquiring the Togethair company, active in the professional hair care sector, from the Specchiasol Group no later than a few weeks ago, in recent days it signed an agreement to acquire Natural Way Laboratories from the financial operator Ibla Capital.

Natural Way Laboratories is a company based in Caprino Veronese specialized in the development, production and sale of food supplements for third parties in solid and liquid form. In 2021 the company is close to reaching the goal of 6.5 million euros in turnover with growth in 2020 and prospects for new projects for 2022. The turnover is mainly developed in Italy with executive customers, for which the company provides a complete service, from consultancy in the formulation field to the realization of the finished product for the different reference markets.

“Natural Way Laboratories fits perfectly into our Group philosophy” says Naturalia Tantum CEO Francesco Iovine. "The goal is to be present with our offer of natural cosmetic products and functional supplements in all the main channels in Italy (large organized and specialized distribution, herbalists, pharmacies, perfumeries, hotels, wellness centers and professional salons) and develop an important presence of our products on foreign markets. The people who use our products are aware customers, who are interested in beauty but who recognize that it cannot be separated from respect for the environment that surrounds us. It is for this reason that some of our companies were among the first to introduce cosmetic products on the market formulated using only raw materials of natural origin and also among the first to obtain organic certifications. The inclusion of Natural Way Laboratories goes in this direction. External beauty yes, but to be more beautiful on the outside, we must also pay attention to what we are and what we eat. Our Group will be able to offer a wider range of integration products in combination and in support of those already offered by the other companies in the group”.

Naturalia Tantum has reached its sixth aggregation operation within a "system" that has given and is giving ample space to the figures of the entrepreneurs who founded their respective companies and who have decided to reinvest in the project. Not a single company but a "pole" of companies united by the passion for cosmetic and natural integration products. With this transaction, the subsidiary of Assietta Private Equity aims to close 2021 with 45 million euros in revenues and a near future made up of great challenges, particularly on foreign markets.