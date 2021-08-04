The Elanco foundation announces a partnership with the Jbs fund

Elanco Foundation has announced a partnership with the Jbs Fund for the Amazon (The Fund) aimed at supporting the RestaurAmazônia project, which promotes sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation in the Amazon. Over the next three years, the Elanco Foundation will provide $ 450,000 to Solidaridad Network, the international civil society organization that runs the project. The funds will be used for an initiative that combines the cultivation of cocoa with the raising of livestock in the state of Pará in Brazil, with the aim of increasing the income of farming families, preserving forest areas and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

"The Elanco Foundation is committed to promoting the sustainable growth of communities around the world and we are proud to partner with the JBS Fund on the RestaurAmazônia project", says Kristin Bloink, president of the Elanco Foundation.

The fund, which was created last year by JBS, the world's second largest food company, at the center of numerous scandals and judicial investigations in recent years, is committed to forest conservation and sustainable development in the region and improving the income and quality of life of biome communities.

"The support of institutions such as the Elanco foundation helps us to strengthen initiatives in the Amazon that contribute to the sustainable socio-economic development of the biome", says Joanita Maestri Karoleski, president of the fund. Based on the results obtained from the pilot project, the objectives of this initiative are: to increase livestock production by 22%; increase cocoa production by 40%; work on the conservation of over 30,000 hectares of forest (a 50% improvement over current deforestation rates); reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 53%; and increase the income of rural farms by 30%.