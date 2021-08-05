Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Newlat acquires the English Symington's for 62.1 million euros
The group, which specializes in ready meals, sauces and condiments, has a turnover of GBP 105M
The Reggio Emilia group Newlat Food, listed on the Milan stock exchange, has signed a contract with Speedboat Acquisitionco for the purchase of 100% of the ordinary shares and voting rights of the British Symington's group for a total consideration of 62.13 million of Euro.Founded in 1827, Symington's is a company that produces, both under its own brands and for third party brands, a wide range...
