Private equity to conquer Albert

The Veneto group, founded in 1981, produces semi-finished and finished products for ice cream parlors.

Azimut Libera Impresa SGR and Fondo Agroalimentare Italiano have signed a binding agreement for the purchase of a majority stake in the Albert group, an Italian manufacturer of semi-finished and finished products for ice cream and pastry shops. For Azimut, the transaction is finalized on behalf of the Private Equity fund AZ Eltif Ophelia, a vehicle launched in July 2020 as the first European Long Term Investments Fund, in compliance with the regulations on Alternative Pirates.

The Albert group, founded in 1981 by the Libralato family or , with headquarters and plant in Scandolara di Zero Branco (TV), specializes in ingredients for the production of artisanal ice cream and pastry products, with particular attention to homogenized liquid bases and purees. of fruit in aseptic. The group serves about 850 customers, including ice cream parlors, pastry shops and distributors, with a strong foreign presence (almost 80% of sales), especially in Germany. In 2020 it achieved a turnover of around 10 million euros.

FAI and Azimut will hold control of the Albert group, alongside the entrepreneur partner Enrico Libralato, who will hold the role of Chief Executive Officer. "I accepted this new challenge aware that the pact with nature that Albert made 40 years ago will continue to be renewed in the renowned quality and high innovation of our products", he said. Booked.

Francesco Orazi, Manager of the Italian Agri-food Fund I, ensured full support for Albert's development "to strengthen its strong competitive position in a distinctive made in Italy sector". "Albert represents one of the best opportunities in a dynamic sector subject to multiple product innovations. We believe that the group, thanks to the guidance of Enrico and the support of FAI and ours, can achieve important results", added Matteo Bruni , Partner of Azimut. Libera Impresa SGR.