Wells Enterprises and Ferrero North America are collaborating on the launch of a new range of ice cream bars, with three confectionery brands: Butterfinger, Baby Ruth and 100 Grand. The new products, emphasize the companies, combine the flavors and textures of the original chocolate bars with real ice cream: for now they are available in all the USA,.

The Butterfinger bar is characterized by a Butterfinger-flavored ice cream with a crunchy layer covered in a chocolate shell. The Baby Ruth bar is made of ice cream with nougat flavor, toasted peanuts and caramel, covered in a chocolate coating. The 100 Grand bar, on the other hand, includes caramel-flavoured ice cream, covered with a rich caramel and enclosed in a chocolate shell with crunchy pieces.

"We have the opportunity to bring these iconic bars to consumers in a new format and we know that our indulgent tastes and texture features will allow them to indulge in a real treat -says Isabella Chia, ceo of Apple marketing manager at Wells-. These new ice cream bars are the perfect option for candy and ice cream enthusiasts".