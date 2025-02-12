Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Tonitto 1939: 2024 turnover rises to 16.2 million euros (+13%)
Company invests in Peru, Vietnam, Taiwan, Oman and aims to consolidate in China
Tonitto 1939, a company in the sorbet, sugar-free ice cream and "special" ice cream sectors such as High Protein and Vegan, achieved a turnover of 16.2 million euros in 2024, with a growth of 13% compared to 2023, confirming the positive trend of the last five years. In particular, the company recorded a growth of approximately 1.3 million euros in the Italian market (which represents 60% of the turnover)...
