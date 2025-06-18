Unilever Considers CEO of The Magnum Ice Cream Company

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Unilever has proposed Peter ter Kulve as its candidate to lead Magnum Ice Cream Company, the group's newly created (at the end of April 2025) ice cream division (read EFA News ). According to a spokesperson for the multinational, "approval by the board of directors of Unilever PLC is expected in July 2025". Ter Kulve, has a Master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Rotterdam:...