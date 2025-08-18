Casa Optima will also grow through acquisitions

For a few months now, the Rimini-based group has been controlled by the private equity firm Terlos, supported by the sovereign funds of Abu Dhabi and Singapore.

Casa Optima closed 2024 with revenues of €260 million, an 11% increase over the previous year. International sales accounted for 70% of its gelato and pastry sales, with significant performances both in more mature geographies like Europe and emerging markets like the Middle East and Asia (see EFA News article ). "2024 saw our company expand and consolidate its position as an international group capable of competing in the most dynamic markets, with an increasingly broad offering and a vision geared towards innovation and responsible growth," commented Francesco Fattori , CEO of Casa Optima. "Following a very positive first half of 2025, we are preparing to embark on a new phase of development with the international Terlos fund and other important new co-investors, ready to seize all the opportunities offered by the highest-potential markets, continuing to diversify our offering beyond gelato."

Last May, Charterhouse Capital Partners sold 100% of Casa Optima to a group of investors led by private equity firm Terlos for €900 million (see EFA News article ). Fattori, in this exclusive interview with EFA News, explains how he envisions the group's future.

You closed 2024 with revenues exceeding expectations. How's 2025 going?

The first months of 2025 show a positive trend in line with recent years, confirming the soundness of the strategic choices made both in terms of portfolio expansion and organizational and commercial strengthening in key markets. We continue to see strong demand for the group's gelato brands and growing interest in the beverage and pastry sectors, where our presence has significantly strengthened.

How do you expect to close the financial year?

We're in the midst of the season, so it's still too early to talk about financial year-end closure. However, we expect to be on track to achieve our growth objectives thanks to investments in innovation, internationalization, and sustainability planned in line with our business plan.

Foreign markets account for 70% of your sales. Which countries give you the most satisfaction?

Our international growth is based on a widespread geographical presence and a model that combines Italian authenticity with a strong focus on local needs. Our approach is to consolidate the most mature European markets while simultaneously strengthening our presence in regions experiencing the most dynamic evolution in consumption. Among these, the Americas, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia are the regions where we see significant results and continued signs of growth.

Is the North American market probably less attractive today due to Trump's tariffs or is it still to be considered an outlet worth aiming for?

The United States and North America are important for any company aiming for global positioning. Regulatory and commercial dynamics are constantly monitored, but the potential remains high for all our brands and product categories. As always, our approach is pragmatic: we carefully evaluate each opportunity, in line with our long-term strategic objectives.

Among your partners are Terlos, the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, and GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund. What input have they provided you, besides obviously making you more financially solid?

Being able to collaborate in the future with partners of the caliber of Terlos, Adia, and Gic is for us both a recognition of the value we have built over time together with Charterhouse Capital Partners and an opportunity to further strengthen our future growth plans, also thanks to their experience in the global market.

Give us an overview of the potential acquisitions you have in your pipeline.

For us, M&A transactions are a strategic growth tool, so we evaluate complementary businesses that can synergistically strengthen our offering and open up new geographic areas and channels with potential. We seek innovative companies with strong authenticity and a corporate culture consistent with our values.

Are you thinking about an IPO? If so, in Italy?

There are currently no plans to go public and we are focused exclusively on implementing our business plan.