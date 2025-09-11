Magnum Ice Cream Company Does Not Sell Ben & Jerry's

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Magnum Ice Cream Company has dismissed rumors of a sale of the Ben & Jerry's ice cream brand, which has long been at the center of a dispute with parent company Unilever. Magnum Ice Cream CEO Peter ter Kulve has made it clear that the company is focused on regaining market share and growing sales as Unilever approaches the spinoff of Magnum Ice Cream Company. Magnum already operates separately from...