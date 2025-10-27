Froneri expands into Europe with Food Union ice cream

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Froneri, one of the world's largest ice cream companies, has entered into agreements to acquire Food Union's European ice cream business. Specific financial details were not disclosed. The proposed transaction, subject to regulatory approval, would cover all of Food Union's European markets: Denmark, Norway, Estonia, Latvia (except dairy), Lithuania, and Romania, and is expected to close in the coming...