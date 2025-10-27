Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Froneri expands into Europe with Food Union ice cream
Acquired ice cream business in Denmark, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania
Froneri, one of the world's largest ice cream companies, has entered into agreements to acquire Food Union's European ice cream business. Specific financial details were not disclosed. The proposed transaction, subject to regulatory approval, would cover all of Food Union's European markets: Denmark, Norway, Estonia, Latvia (except dairy), Lithuania, and Romania, and is expected to close in the coming...
EFA News - European Food Agency
