Kellogg: Better than expected results in Q2 2021
Net sales rose 2.6%, thanks to emerging market activities
Kellogg Company reported 2.6% growth in net sales in the second quarter of 2021, driven by activity in emerging markets. The company raised its full-year forecast for organic net sales growth to 0-1%. Reported operating profit decreased 14.9% year-on-year. Net sales reported increased to $ 3.56 billion.During the quarter, Kellogg saw particularly strong momentum in emerging markets. In already developed...
