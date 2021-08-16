Doppio Malto lands in the UK, with a first brewery in Glasgow

It's a bit like selling ice to the Eskimos. Doppio Malto, the brand present in Italy and abroad with 26 breweries-kitchens opens a first venue in the UK, or the kingdom of pubs, precisely in Glasgow. Located in George Square, the iconic center of the Scottish city, the new Doppio Malto covers an area of approximately 750 square meters, guaranteeing 180 seats. From Friday 13 August tourists and Scots can choose from several simple but delicious proposals: 15 different types of house beers will accompany fresh pasta dishes, pizza, burgers and a wide choice of grilled meats.

A note explains that "Doppio Malto's goal is to open 100 restaurants throughout the United Kingdom, following the model of rapid growth in Italy in recent years. After Glasgow, in fact, a new opening in Newcastle by the end of the year".

Giovanni Porcu, CEO of Foodbrand, owner of the Doppio Malto brand, comments: "We present ourselves as a happy place, a happy place, authentically Italian but also innovative: we bring with us that know-how in terms of hospitality for which our country is recognized in the world; at the same time we are different from the typical Italian restaurant: the Italianness is in the choice of the products of our territory, in the preparations and, above all, in the passion with which we make our craft beer. To bring Italian beer to the Scots was a bold bet and it was about to become impossible after Brexit and with an unpredictable pandemic in progress. We won it thanks to an exceptional and passionate team, distributed between Italy and Scotland, to which all my thanks go".