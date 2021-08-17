Fratelli Martini (wines): the family will not give up control

With an unusual paid notice, published today in the business newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, the wine company Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi, specifies that the family has no intention of giving up control of the company, one of the main Italian wine groups, founded in 1947 (the fourth according to a ranking by the Mediobanca research office, with a turnover of around 220 million euros).

In recent days, an article on the Sole 24 Ore website had written about an alleged interest on the part of private equity funds to enter the company's capital, with a consortium formed by the Italian Investment Fund together with the Space Capital club deal. The article also cited Mediobanca as advisor to the transaction.

The note from the Piedmontese group, written in perfect legal style and signed by the president Gianni Enrico Martini, reiterates "that the company is characterized by a total participation of the Martini family and aims to remain with its own peculiar and qualifying connotation of a family business".

However, the assignment to Mediobanca has been confirmed: "In this proprietary context (and with the qualifying help of Mediobanca Spa, as well as primary strategic advisors), Fratelli Martini Secondo Luigi Spa is currently studying and defining an articulated medium-term (industrial and commercial) planning aimed at consolidating and developing its business both domestically and internationally".