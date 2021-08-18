It does not receive public funding
Autogrill toasts the increase in traffic at US airports

305% increase in travelers in June

Money on Autogrill on the Milan Stock Exchange with the stock that at 4 pm marks a + 2.52%, at € 6.42 per share. 

According to analysts, passenger traffic data at US airports contributed to pushing the title. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, it rose by 304% in June, although it remains 21% lower than in 2019, the year before the outbreak of the pandemic. 

Autogrill has a strong presence of catering establishments in US airports through its subsidiary HMSHost.

