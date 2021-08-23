PepsiCo will be "net water positive" by 2030

EFA News - European Food Agency use cookies to ensure for customer a more safer experience and to address advertisement to the right public. If you click or browse in the website, you consent to our to collect information through cookies. You can disable the advertisements personalization or you can consult our privacy policy.
It does not receive public funding Editor in chief: CLARA MOSCHINI
The company aims to replenish more water than is used in its manufacturing operations
PepsiCo is committed to becoming "net water positive" by 2030 by replenishing more water than is used in its manufacturing operations. This new commitment will position the company among the most water-efficient food and beverage industry producers operating in high-risk reservoirs.The PepsiCo foundation has also launched a $ 1 million program with NGO and longtime partner WaterAid in an effort to...