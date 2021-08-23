It does not receive public funding
PepsiCo will be "net water positive" by 2030

The company aims to replenish more water than is used in its manufacturing operations

PepsiCo is committed to becoming "net water positive" by 2030 by replenishing more water than is used in its manufacturing operations. This new commitment will position the company among the most water-efficient food and beverage industry producers operating in high-risk reservoirs.The PepsiCo foundation has also launched a $ 1 million program with NGO and longtime partner WaterAid in an effort to...

