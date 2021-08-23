PepsiCo will be "net water positive" by 2030

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

PepsiCo is committed to becoming "net water positive" by 2030 by replenishing more water than is used in its manufacturing operations. This new commitment will position the company among the most water-efficient food and beverage industry producers operating in high-risk reservoirs.The PepsiCo foundation has also launched a $ 1 million program with NGO and longtime partner WaterAid in an effort to...