Dutch Bros: the chain of coffee shops announces listing in New York

Dutch Bros Inc, the company that manages the largest chain of drive-through cafes in the US, with almost 500 places spread mainly in the western states, has announced that it wants to go public on NYSE. Founded in Oregon in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros achieved sales of $ 327.4 million in 2020, an increase of 27% over the previous year. The company posted $ 5.7 million in profits in...