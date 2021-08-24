It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Dutch Bros: the chain of coffee shops announces listing in New York

The group has 471 premises spread across 11 US western states

Dutch Bros Inc, the company that manages the largest chain of drive-through cafes in the US, with almost 500 places spread mainly in the western states, has announced that it wants to go public on NYSE. Founded in Oregon in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros achieved sales of $ 327.4 million in 2020, an increase of 27% over the previous year. The company posted $ 5.7 million in profits in...

hef - 20586

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar