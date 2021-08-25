Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Portobello Capital buys Farmol
Crédit Agricole joined the Spanish company as an agent bank
Crédit Agricole Italia supported - as Mandated Lead Arranger and agent bank - Portobello Capital, a leading private equity operator active in Spain, in the stipulation of a direct financing for the acquisition of the majority shares of the Italian Farmol Spa, an active company in the development of cosmetics and home care products. Farmol, active since 1946 in the cosmetics and home care business,...
EFA News - European Food Agency