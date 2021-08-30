Nestlé invests in R&D facilities in Singapore

Nestlé has announced the upgrading of R&D facilities in Singapore, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of its opening. The R&D center has played a key role in developing new products and technologies for Southeast Asia over the past four decades. Chris Johnson , CEO for Asia, Oceania and Sub-Saharan Africa, said: "All food is local. If you want to be successful in our industry, you need a good understanding of the flavors that people love, of the dishes they love. they want families, food trends they want to try. That's why it's so important to have a R&D team in Singapore, here in the heart of Southeast Asia, a center of excellence driving innovation and product development in Asia, for Asia".

The facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories, experimental kitchens, sensory assessment rooms, open work spaces and research centers. The "upgrade" implies the introduction of a new regional R&D accelerator, which will provide a "world-class platform" for the region's start-ups, students and Nestlé employees to develop and test new concepts in less than six months.

Thomas Hauser, Nestlé's head of global product and technology development, added: "Our R&D center in Singapore has a long history of developing innovative products for Southeast Asia, inspired by cultural diversity and diverse local kitchens. The upgrading of the center with state-of-the-art facilities, including the new R&D accelerator, is proof of our long-term commitment to the region". The R&D center will continue to test new products for the Group's brands, such as coffee blends, powdered beverages such as Milo, culinary products, plant-based foods and beverages and ice cream.