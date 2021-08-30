Sustainable luxury packaging by Fedrigoni

Fedrigoni, a company in the production and sale of papers for packaging, publishing and graphics, and labels and self-adhesive materials, enters with 70% of the capital in a NewCo that will produce internal trays for boxes and cases of luxury items made entirely of thermoformed cellulose, biodegradable and environmentally friendly, instead of the usual plastic. The agreement just signed is with Tecnoform, a company from Colorno (Parma) which will keep the remaining 30% of the capital, an operator specialized in the production of trays, displays and internal elements for packaging, in plastic and other materials, used in various sectors. industries such as cosmetics, fashion, toys and food.

Fedrigoni aims to expand this business to reach 25 million turnover in the next 2-3 years. “The agreement with Tecnoform is a new milestone in the path of innovation to offer the market ever more efficient paper replacement solutions for plastics. This is one of the main strands of our sustainability policy for which we have set challenging goals by 2030", comments Marco Nespolo, CEO of the Group". The luxury packaging sector is very important for us and we believe we can make a difference in lead it, on a global level, towards environmentally friendly solutions, thanks to the know-how acquired so far, to the synergies with the other activities of our ecosystem and the possibility of globalizing the business, expanding it from Europe to America and Asia " .

Alessandro Groppi, CEO of Tecnoform, commented: "We see great complementarities between our two companies and Fedrigoni's deep experience in the luxury packaging sector, the knowledge of processes and processes, in addition to the global dimension, will be decisive in helping us. to develop new and highly innovative solutions ".

This is the sixth acquisition for the company in less than three years, after the four in just 18 months which concerned the Self-Adhesives sector in particular. In fact, from the beginning of 2020 the group acquired the Italian Ritrama, the Mexican IP Venus, the American Acucote and Ri-Mark, one of the main distributors in Mexico of which it already held 30%.