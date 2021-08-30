Bolton (Rio Mare): big catch in the USA

The anticipation of EFA News, the only one to have published the news in Italy, has been confirmed: Bolton Group, an Italian multinational that produces and distributes consumer goods and canned goods (Rio Mare, Simmenthal), has acquired Wild Planet Foods, a Californian group active in the US market for sustainable fish preserves (see EFA News article of 11/8/2021), Bolton will work with Wild Planet to develop a responsible supply chain of excellence, a path that both companies have embraced since weather. Wild Planet, the fourth largest group of canned fish in the US, has always marketed 100% responsibly caught tuna, thanks to rod and line fishing methods.

The economic terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Wild Planet was founded in 2004 by Bill Carvalho, an entrepreneur in the fishing industry with 30 years of experience and Bolton Group is a family business with over 70 years of history, founded by Joseph Nissim and now led by his daughter, Marina Nissim.

"We greatly appreciate Wild Planet's culture and achievements and look forward to starting this exciting new chapter together. We are increasingly focused on expanding our international growth and want to position ourselves as a global player with iconic, sustainable brands with a strong purpose", said Marina Nissim, Bolton Group executive chairwoman.

"Bolton Group and Wild Planet are in tune on many aspects. Both groups have a true entrepreneurial passion for product excellence, with the aim of generating value for our consumers. Our common commitment to preserve the our oceans and the planet for future generations", says Bill Carvalho, president & founder of Wild Planet.