New menus on board Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines continues to reintegrate its offer of food and drinks on board: among the latest innovations now there is the tasty Greek cuisine of a brand based in San Francisco, and the American classics.

The new meals will be available starting in September for Delta One and First Class passengers on select coast-to-coast domestic flights. Business and leisure travellers are flying again, and Delta is taking a fresh approach to the onboard dining experience, choosing to offer unique flavors, inspired by some of the most popular restaurants in the United States.

In recent months, the carrier has reintroduced its on-board food and beverage offering, serving passengers new dishes and further improved culinary offerings. First-Class passengers on select routes of 1500 miles and beyond within North America, the Caribbean and Latin America can choose from a variety of fresh, fast food options.