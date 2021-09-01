Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Romagnoli F.lli consolidates its growth
Turnover in 2020 at 42 million euros
Romagnoli F.lli Spa closed 2020 with a turnover of over 42 million Euros, stable exports, equal to 6% of the total turnover. The quantity of potatoes marketed (from seed, consumption and processed) is growing, exceeding 61,500 tons (+ 2%). The volumes of onions marketed are also growing, recording + 20%.“In a completely exceptional year", underlines Giulio Romagnoli, managing director of the Spa, "...
EFA News - European Food Agency