The Autogrill Group, through its subsidiary HMSHostInternational, has been awarded a new contract for the opening of another six stores at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia. The agreement, thanks to which the company is expected to earn over 34 million euros in 6 years, provides for the opening of six new stores in the areas of international and national departures and arrivals, in addition to the openings of another five stores, announced last May.

HMSHost International will thus have a total of 12 stores in Bali airport. From well-known brands, such as Pizza Hut, to more popular locally, such as The Coffee Club and High Tide Bar, "a careful selection of brands will meet the needs of the many travelers flying to and from Bali and strengthen the location of the hotel. airport as a key hub for tourism on the island", reports a press release. Bali International Airport is the best airport in Asia Pacific, with the best customer service in Asia Pacific and the best infrastructure in Asia Pacific all within the group of airports, with a turnout of 15-25 million passengers.