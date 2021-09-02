Tetra Pak: climate neutrality target by 2030

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions for its operations by 2030 and along the entire value chain by 2050 through the reduction of energy needs and the decarbonisation of products and operations. With this objective, Tetra Pak presents the new edition of the sustainability report, the information tool for sharing the objectives and investments dedicated to the sustainability paths of the Swedish...