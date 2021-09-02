Fantini invests over € 10 million in a new bottling center

A stone's throw from the Group's headquarters, the large structure will be able to manage, with a very high level of integration between automation and human operations, a potential of 20 million bottles/year, on 20 thousand square meters covered.

The extraordinary and constant growth recorded in all these years by Fantini Group - still a young wine company with its heart in Abruzzo and which in a few years has become one of the leaders of exporting companies in Southern Italy - required an infrastructural adaptation that would allow the Group founded and led by Valentino Sciotti to be prepared for future challenges.



Thus, with an investment of over 10 million euros, Fantini Group has equipped itself with a new, large, technological bottling center. It is located in Ortona, in the province of Chieti, just 1.5 kilometers from the Fantini headquarters, in a strategic position because it is close to both the motorway exit and the port. It is almost 20,000 square meters covered, an ultra-automated vertical warehouse where man practically has to enter as little as possible, leaving the green light for machines managed by computers. Carlo Piretti, general manager who personally coordinated the entire project team of the new plant, explains: "With the new operating methods we will be able to manage many pallets. In the region it is the first structure that is managed in this way".

The bottling center will make use of two twin lines, which travel in parallel and of the latest technology "because great grapes are certainly needed to make great wines, but then the latter must actually end up in the bottle and go to the market while maintaining their quality level. initial, without problems in terms of packaging ". The new center responds precisely to this need for total quality, says a company note. Piretti adds: "With our numbers and with a company that is always growing strongly, it was necessary to take this step. We could not fail to be ready to support Fantini's development in order to allow for further increases in productivity".

As mentioned, the investment was really important, over 10 million: "it is also excellent news for the area. We record a lot of euphoria because we have recovered abandoned buildings, we have brought them to new life, also taking great care of the aesthetic aspect. . They are located at the entrance to the city; in short, we have relaunched the image of Ortona itself "concluded President Sciotti.



The plant will come into operation with the first productions at the beginning of October: "the lines are already assembled, we are proceeding with the final tests and the completion of the ancillary works". The new bottling center - with a potential of 20 million bottles / year - will serve all the Abruzzo and Apulian production, while the other bottling centers of the Group in Basilicata, Sicily and Sardinia remain autonomous.