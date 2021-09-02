De’ Longhi launches a new global communication campaign with Brad Pitt

The De’ Longhi Group today launched, simultaneously on all markets, a global communication campaign starring Brad Pitt, two-time winner of the Oscar. Brad Pitt was in fact chosen as Ambassador of the De' Longhi brand in espresso coffee machines for the households, a sector in which the Group is the world leader.

The CEO of the Group, Massimo Garavaglia, expresses great satisfaction: “Our Group has experienced extraordinary growth in recent years and the segment of espresso coffee machines for the households has taken on a central role in this expansion, accounting for more than half of our turnover today. We believe that Brad Pitt is the perfect ambassador to tell the world about the spirit of the De’ Longhi brand: bold and international but at the same time sophisticated and elegant, sensitive to issues of sustainability and a lover of art and design. The investment planned for this campaign is an integral part of the acceleration strategy on marketing and communication activities implemented in recent years and which foresees a further increase in 2021 compared to last year, as already announced in our industrial plan and guidance. already released".

The campaign launch video bears the signature of Oscar- winning director Damien Chazelle ("La La Land"), who used photography by Linus Sandgren and music by Justin Hurwitz (both Oscar winners also for “La La Land”). The film tells a typical day in Brad's life that ends with the return home to enjoy his "perfect moment".