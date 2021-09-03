Mozambique at Macfrut with 7 companies

As usual, Mozambique will fly to Italy on 7-9 September, to present itself at the Macfrut 2021 fair, a reference event for all professionals in the fruit and vegetable sector, to the rest of the world. As a result of the deep collaboration between the Aics headquarters in Maputo and Mader, which recognize in the fruit and vegetable supply chain a great potential for the sustainable development of the country, 7 are Mozambican companies, coming from different geographical regions (the provinces of Manica, Inhambane, Nampula and Maputo), who courageously aim at internationalization and product quality.

At the Rimini Expo Center they will bring the scents, flavors and colors of exotic Mozambican fruit (mango, lychee, pineapple, avocado, passion fruit, papaya, banana) and more. In addition, a delegation from Mader will visit the fair and other Italian entrepreneurial realities to closely seize all the opportunities offered by the Italian system, especially in terms of technology and innovation.

The Italian agency for development cooperation (Aics) with the logistical and organizational support of Unudo (United Nations Industrial Development Organization (, favors the creation of exchange and networking opportunities, to stimulate the growth and promotion of small and medium-sized enterprises and contribute to the development of sustainable and inclusive supply chains. The appointment is on 7 September at the African Pavillon - Subsaharian countries of Macfrut at the Fiera in Rimini