Anuga 2025: Focus on the Halal Meat Market

Anuga, the world's leading trade fair for the food and beverage industry, and the Islamic Chamber Halal Services (ICHS), a global catalyst for the halal sector, are joining forces to create a new conference format dedicated to halal-related business topics. As part of this cooperation, the first Anuga Halal Forum will be held for the first time at Anuga 2025. The forum offers a thematically focused platform for knowledge transfer, cross-industry exchange of experiences, and the development of new business opportunities in the halal sector. It is aimed at a broad professional audience, including halal food producers and exporters, international importers and retailers, investors and trade agencies, as well as certification bodies, regulatory authorities, and government delegations from the global halal ecosystem.

Anuga visitors can participate in the first Anuga Halal Forum free of charge. Applications will soon be available via the ICHS website. The conference, titled "Halal Food: A Global Gateway to Growth," will be held on October 6, 2025, from 10:20 a.m. to 4:25 p.m. in the Konrad Adenauer Hall of the Congress Center North. The high-level program includes keynote speeches, panel discussions, masterclasses, and a keynote address.

"The Anuga Halal Forum is a logical and particularly valuable addition to our program," said Jan Philipp Hartmann , Director of Anuga. "For our visitors, it represents a unique opportunity to gain knowledge, build networks, and tap into new business potential."

"The launch of the first Anuga Halal Forum marks a significant step in strengthening the role of halal in the global food industry. This partnership between two highly specialized entities – Anuga and ICHS – represents more than just collaboration; it is a shared commitment to building a global halal ecosystem based on trust, innovation, and opportunity. Together, we are not simply organizing a forum, but are shaping the future of halal trade and leadership on the global stage," said Yousef Hassan Khalawi , Secretary General of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development.

Innova Market Insights, Anuga's knowledge partner, also highlights the dynamic development of the halal segment: according to this study, Asia accounted for over 55% of all product innovations with halal claims in 2024, followed by Africa with 21%. The number of corresponding new product launches has increased by approximately 10% over the past five years. The categories of baked goods (15%), sauces and spices (13%), snacks (11%), and dairy products (9%) have seen particularly significant growth. Subcategories such as confectionery and poultry even recorded an average annual growth rate of up to 17% between 2020 and 2024.