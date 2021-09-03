It does not receive public funding
Pernod Ricard acquires a minority stake in Sovereign Brands

The two groups will continue to operate independently

Pernod Ricard announced the acquisition of a minority stake in the wine and spirits company Sovereign Brands. The US-based company said it "built" each of its brands "from scratch". Its portfolio includes Luc Belaire sparkling wine and Bumbu rum.Following the investment, the two groups will continue to operate independently. The agreement does not envisage disruptions to Sovereign's day-to-day...

