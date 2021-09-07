Terrazza Aperol opens in Venice

The “Terrazza Aperol” officially opens in Venice, the new venue of the historic Campari Group Aperol brand. A room of over 200 square meters, of which 90 square meters outdoors, located in Campo Santo Stefano, a few steps from the Accademia bridge. The interior project was entrusted to Vudafieri-Saverino Partners and is inspired by and revisits the traditional bacaro, the typical Venetian tavern, proposing a place with a cosmopolitan imprint, in a fluid continuum between settings with different character, between interiors and exteriors. "A mix that, starting from the most authentic Venetian traditions, aspires to become the engine of vitality and conviviality for the entire city", reports a press release.

In the interior design elements of tradition are reinterpreted in a contemporary key. Thus we find Venetian mirrors that become digital monitors to share photos with other Aperol clubs around the world; hand-made stuccoes and wooden floors recovered from the Venetian “bricole” (oak poles that indicate the navigable canals in the lagoon) with orange joints; a counter, inspired by mid-20th century bars, covered with 3D printed recycled polycarbonate panels; benches, whose classic shapes are combined with fabrics in neutral tones and a contemporary style. In homage to the iconic color of the brand, there are many orange details that characterize the aesthetic atmosphere of the room: from the edges of the seats to the total orange bathroom, from the shelves to the mirrors.

Particular attention was paid to the food proposal, with an experience ranging from breakfast to after dinner, built around an offer created specifically for Terrazza Aperol by Alessandro Negrini and Fabio Pisani, chefs of the Place di Aimo and Nadia, who they have created a menu based on the Venetian tradition, with Italian raw materials and modulated on seasonality, without rigid hierarchies and easy to execute. Terrazza Aperol will also host the first Aperol merchandising line, entirely made in Veneto.

Vudafieri-Saverino Partners has designed a particular seat ad hoc: a long micro bench leaning against the wall with small integrated folding tables that help to create an informal and lively use. Distinctive element are the Digital Mirrors: digital mirrors, whose shaped shape recalls those of the Venetian tradition. These virtual touch points are connected in real time with other Aperol venues around the world, creating digital contact points between different cities and countries.

The protagonist of the space is the large counter that stands out for the 3D printed recycled polycarbonate panels, backlit in the characteristic orange color and for the warm white Corian shelf. The shape of the counter and the ribbed fronts refer to the Italian tradition of the 20th century, once again reinterpreted in a contemporary key thanks to the use of recycled materials and 3D printing. On the wall behind the counter stands the full-height display of the bottles with its antique mirror back, the shelves with orange edges, the niches to house the Magnums and the dynamic accents of light. The space is illuminated by a ceiling crossed by LED strips and the spectacular custom-designed pendant chandeliers, made of worked Murano glass.

The bar houses different types of tables and seats, from stools and benches with a casual character to bistro-like tables and chairs for a more relaxed food & drink experience. The seats are partly designed ad hoc and partly standard. The Aperol color also characterizes other furnishing elements: from the profiles of the glass shelves to the lighting bodies, up to the bubble mirrors, mirrored bubbles that evoke the sparkling essence of cocktails and that peek out here and there in the room.