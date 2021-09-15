The International White Truffle Fair is back in Alba

A circle that closes, while remaining open to the many novelties of this edition: it is the magic of the International Alba White Truffle Fair, which after the itinerant appointments in the surrounding hills, returns this year to Alba (Cuneo) for its traditional presentation to the territory. Stage of the event, Tuesday 14 September, the Pala Alba Capital of Corporate Culture, where the theme of this 91st edition was unveiled last May, which from 9 October to 5 December will again bring the intoxicating scent of Tuber magnatum Pico between the hills of Langhe, Monferrato and Roero.

Anticipated by the traditional appointment with the New Year's Eve of the Truffle - celebrated in the unprecedented setting of the Orsolina28 spaces, in Moncalvo, with the "Tuber Primae Noctis" event, in which after the biological stop there will be a toast to the first search for the trifolao -, The curtain rises on the most awaited appointment of the Alba autumn, which announces a new course: "Connected with nature" - this is the theme for 2021 - will see the topicality of a very contemporary challenge alongside the centrality of food and wine , that of sustainability. The 91st edition of the Fair, therefore, will be characterized by a decisive turning point that will take into account the most contemporary issues, such as environmental protection, climate change and sustainability, understood not only in its environmental meaning, but also declined along the social and economic opportunities, along the path of the opportunities of the energy transition towards a zero-emission economy. The heart of the Fair will remain the World Market of the Alba White Truffle, inside the Cortile della Maddalena, together with the Albaqualità exhibition, and at Alba Truffle Show (embellished by the Sensory Analysis of the Truffle curated by the judges of the National Center for Truffle Studies, by the Wine Tasting Experiences dedicated to the great wines of Langhe, Monferrato and Roero and by the many chefs who will sign the Foodies Moments).



The main novelty of this year will instead be represented by the Dawn to Earth project, which by connecting Alba with the rest of the planet will lead to a dialogue with each other - in the cycle of meetings "Crossed Sustainability" - personalities from the world of high finance, innovation digital, excellent craftsmanship, high fashion, art, music, design and culture and, of course, signature cuisine: the common denominator of this symbolic convivial table, on the last weekend of October, Saturday 30 and Sunday 31, will be sustainability. Among the other innovations, significant is the path started by the Fair Authority to obtain ISO 20121 certification, delegated to Bureau Veritas Italia, which will monitor the implementation of a management system for the Alba White Truffle Fair in line with the requirements. of sustainability of the international standard on sustainable event management. The goal is to minimize the impact on the environment and at the same time enhance the positive effects on people and on the territory.



In addition to the Truffle, Wine and Sport appointments, strengthening the link between the Alba White Truffle, the great wines and the world of sport, an authentic immersion in the territory and culture will therefore be offered thanks to the rich calendar of exhibitions and events. sports, reviews, meetings and concerts. An absolute novelty this year, the start of the collaboration with Castello di Perno and the collective The Musketeers, linking cooking to art, so as to promote the network of starred restaurants participating in the initiative, making it a widespread museum of contemporary art .



