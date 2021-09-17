Amadori is the first Italian food company certified Credit Management

Amadori is the first Italian company in the food sector to obtain the certification of the Credit Management system. The document was issued by the Italian headquarters of Intertek, one of the world's leading companies for Total Quality Assurance solutions dedicated to industries, under accreditation by Accredia (a control body in which ministries and organizations representing national interests participate).

"The certification is synonymous with homogeneity, adequacy, transparency and repetitiveness of the internal processes of the credit management service. It also represents a guarantee towards the reference stakeholders, such as banks, insurance companies, customers and suppliers, confirming control of the system of Credit Management and its compliance with Unu / PdR 44, a practice that extends its effects on the entire process of managing the active cycle and on the improvement of information flows between the company functions concerned", says a note Press.

“We are satisfied with this important result, the result of years of work and constant commitment on the part of all the functions involved”, commented Francesco Berti , CEO of the Amadori Group. "Proper management of trade credit, one of the most important assets in organizations, is of fundamental importance for the management of liquidity, a necessary requirement for the company in terms of economic and financial sustainability as a whole, both in terms of balance sheet that of reliability in the relationship with stakeholders. A guarantee that allows us to look to the future with renewed commitment and new projects and which confirms the Amadori Group as a reference point also in light of the investment plan of 500 million euros in five years" .

Certification is an additional control tool that allows credit risk to be mitigated. The benefits for the company are manifold: the reduction of unpaid and credit losses, the containment of credit recovery costs, support for the optimization of working capital management, the improvement of balance sheet ratios and partnership conditions. in the customer-supplier relationship. Last but not least, the adaptation to the legislation on the management of the business crisis (code of the business crisis and insolvency - Legislative Decree no. 14 of 12/01/2019) and to the new international accounting standards Ifrs (International Financial Reporting Standards). The certification of the Credit Management service will last three years and will be subject to the positive outcome of periodic audits.