De Nigris protagonist at Cibus 2021

The new products, one of the most popular stands, a prize: it was a Cibus full of commitments and satisfactions that of De Nigris 1881, the leading Italian group in the production of vinegars and condiments. In this exclusive interview with EFA News, Armando De Nigris, president of the Campania group, says he is satisfied with the receipt of the Tespi Award for the best product innovation with "Wellness vinegars", the result of a strategy that starts from afar and that led the group to enter the superfood segment dedicated to improving personal well-being. A strategy defined by the company "The health factory" and which aims to create a new segment within the Italian agri-food industry. De Nigris is one of the great standard-bearers of Made in Italy excellence in the world, exporting 80% of production: Armando De Nigris explains what the winning lines must be to further increase the success of Italian exports.

