Grana Padano protagonist at Cibus 2021

Cibus 2021 is back in attendance and among the protagonists, the Consortium for the protection of Grana Padano Dop, representative of the best-selling typical Italian product in the world and perhaps also the most imitated, could not be missing. The consortium was also awarded with the Tespi Award for the TV spot that wanted to thank those who were in the trenches in the first wave of Covid, as the best spot among those proposed by consortia and institutions in the cheese category.

EFA News met the president of the Consortium, Renato Zaghini who, in addition to recalling the importance of restarting in presence for a fair like Cibus, responds across the board to consumption, export strategies, animal welfare and the fight against imitations, which sees the Consortium increasingly engaged worldwide.

Watch the video :



