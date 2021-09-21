Riso Scotti Venere made its debut at Cibus

The most famous black rice in the world has unveiled its shape at the international food fair, the first in presence in this 2021. Following the supply chain and world exclusive agreement signed with Sapise, which owns the Venere brand (see article by EFA News of 13/7/2021 ) Riso Scotti premiered the line dedicated to Italy and international markets at the fair.

Venere is a rice unique for flavor, color, versatility in the kitchen, for the beneficial properties it can boast, typical of wholemeal and exclusive thanks to the presence of anthocyanins, which give it a high antioxidant power. Original Italian rice, grown only in the rice fields of Vercelli, Novara and the Tirso Valley in Sardinia, Venere also follows a supply chain specification that ensures the traceability of the product and is processed with techniques that allow the product to be certified with Sai Platform, strongly reducing the environmental impact of rice cultivation. A unique rice, in terms of characteristics and performance, which Riso Scotti aims to enhance in the world, reconciling its values of Italianness with perfect multifunctionality, which makes Venere suitable for first courses, side dishes, single dishes, and therefore in line with consumption. of the most popular rice in the five continents.

EFA News met Dario Scotti, president of the group, and Clara Zanacco, of the foreign sales department, who explained in detail the importance of this supply chain agreement.

Watch the video:



