Cibus 2021: the springboard for the Italian food industry

The great food fair of the Parma Fairs is finally back in attendance, after the missed edition of 2020 due to the pandemic. Federalimentare has focused on the 2021 edition to give a strong signal of the post-Covid 19 recovery. Particularly authoritative signal as it comes from a sector that has never stopped in the pandemic.

Now we need to look ahead: Ivano Vacondio, president of Federalimentare, explains in this interview what are the next objectives for the Italian food industry, starting with a further push towards exports.

Watch the video:



