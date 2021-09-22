Parma Ham in the export challenge

The Consortium for the protection of Parma Ham PDO was the protagonist at the last edition of Cibus 2021 with a large and visited stand, a sign of confidence in the resumption of activities in presence and the development of the business.

Paolo Tramelli, marketing manager of the Consortium, in this interview takes stock of exports ("the only way to increase sales volumes"), changes in consumption methods and habits, Italian sounding and the fundamental role for the protection carried out by the consortium.

Watch the video:



