Polli 1872: from Cibus a springboard for 150 years

Founded in 1872, the Tuscan company Polli will cross the milestone of 150 years of history next year. Always present in the field of pickles and pickles, in 2020 it recorded a turnover of 118 million euros (+ 12.4% compared to 2019). The company was the protagonist at Cibus 2021 and Manuela Polli, Head of Corporate Strategy & Development, in this exclusive interview describes the innovations brought to the fair, starting with the new pesto enriched with vegetable proteins, the new ready-to-meal legumes and, absolute novelty, the innovative line of vegetable chips. Manuela Polli explains that the expansion of the product range to the lines of sauces, especially pesto, continues to give excellent results, especially on international markets. Overall, even in the first months of 2021, the company recorded significant growth, with household consumption remaining in line with the excellent performance of 2020.

Watch the video:



