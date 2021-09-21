Bonduelle, Italian managers climb the top

Andrea Montagna, current head of fresh food for Italy, has been appointed to head the fresh USA of Bonduelle, the French multinational which in 2020 had a turnover of 2.85 billion euros. His post in Italy will be taken on ad interim by Gianfranco D'Amico, who is already responsible for fresh Europe.

Montagna holds a Bocconi degree in business administration and a Cems master in international management. He worked for many years in Henkel and Bolton, and has been with Bonduelle Italia for four years.

D'amico has a degree in economics from the University of Salerno and has been with Bonduelle for 8 years. Before that he spent a long professional period at Danone, which lasted 17 years.

For Bonduelle, Italy is a strategic market, and is present in the Bel Paese with two factories: one in San Paolo d'Argon in the Bergamo area, the other in the plain of Battipaglia.