Holland: Picnic strengthens in France and Germany looking to Europe

According to a note issued in recent days by the Dutch online supermarket Picnic, the company will soon receive 600 million euros from a group of lenders led by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and extra money will also come in from current investors. A substantial injection of money that will be invested to expand its capacity in Europe, mainly in Germany and France, and in technological innovation....