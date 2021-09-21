Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
€ 1.1 million investment round for Cesarine.com
The Italian food experience platform launches a line of branded specialties
Cesarine.com, which, through its food experience platform, brings together 1,500 cooks and chefs distributed in about 450 Italian locations, has approved a capital increase in the conversion mode for a maximum amount of 3 million euros. The collection is aimed at financing the industrial plan which envisages the evolution of the marketplace model, the expansion of the online shop and marketing campaigns....
