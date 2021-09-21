Cuba develops a new bio-product of zootechnical interest

It is called Probicid and is one of the new bio-products of agricultural-zootechnical interest, derived from sugar cane and developed by a scientific team with the aim of supporting animal breeding. The product consists of live bacteria which once ingested by animals contribute to the proper functioning of their gastrointestinal tract. This was explained to the Cuban press by the commercial director of ICIDCA, the Cuban research institute on sugar cane derivatives, Bárbara Rodríguez .

The product has been experimentally evaluated as an additive in the feeding of broilers, laying hens and suckling pigs, Rodríguez added. The bacteria that make up the bio-product act as growth promoters, eliminating infections caused by pathogenic microorganisms. The institution, which is part of the Grupo Empresarial Azucarero Azcuba, currently gives priority in its investigations to those that contribute to the production and export of food. Ice from Havana spoke about it on Granma source, the official press organ of the Communist Party of Cuba.