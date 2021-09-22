Granarolo launches the Sustainable Transition plan

On the occasion of the presentation of the sustainability report, Granarolo today announced the launch of the Sustainable Transition, a program of ecological and equitable transition of the supply chain of the 633 members of the cooperative that controls the SpA With 8.5 million quintals of processed milk, almost 1.3 billion euros of turnover in 2020, 12 plants in Italy and 8 abroad, the company is among the most important in the Italian dairy sector. Granarolo Sustainable Transition is divided into three axes: 1) animal welfare and the rational use of farm drugs; 2) feeding of animals; 3) reduction of the environmental impact linked to milk production.

"Breeding is not the problem, but the solution", said forcefully Gianpiero Calzolari, president of Granarolo. "We must tell the truth about the real impact of animal husbandry, which cannot be the main culprit of environmental impacts. We therefore restore the truth about our impact, after which we obviously assume our responsibilities, but starting from a basis of truth".

"It is no longer enough to work only on the processing and distribution front, as we have done, working hard, until today", Calzolari continued. "The company has an Italian supply chain made up of 633 breeders, all certified on animal by an important scientific committee and by innovative methodologies and paths also tested abroad, they have initiated an ecological and equitable transition of their stables that will allow to strengthen a new and solid relationship between those who produce and those who consume. The size of the supply chain and the capacity for innovation expressed by many of our members make us hope to be able to achieve the goal we set ourselves, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% for every kg of milk produced by 2030" .

According to the president, it is also necessary to overcome commonplaces and ideologies. "The commitments of companies in the sector are important and it is not true that small and extensive automatically means more sustainable than large and intensive. Often it is precisely the size, investments and skills that make sustainable".

With regard to the company's new commitments, to the qualitative and animal welfare indicators, which have been measured for years and are the subject of a continuous improvement project reported annually in the sustainability report, actions aimed at reducing the environmental impact generated by the stable working in particular on the feeding of dairy cows, on animal welfare and the reduction of drugs, on agriculture 4.0, on the management of energy and water sources in livestock, on the circular economy of livestock, leveraging on a systemic approach which combines technological innovation and advanced evaluation techniques. The indicators, methodologies and the path that the company will follow come from the work started by a scientific committee led by prof. Gianni Gilioli, president of the degree course in sustainable agricultural systems at the University of Brescia and expert in the evaluation and management of the sustainability and quality of agri-food chains, flanked by prof. Alfonso Zecconi, coordinator of the postgraduate course on new management approaches for a sustainable dairy cattle breeding of the veterinary medicine department of the University of Milan and prof. Andrea Formigoni, Professor of Animal Nutrition and Feeding at the Department of Veterinary Medical Sciences of the University of Bologna.

At the same time, the Group confirmed its adhesion to the Dairy Sustainability Framework, an international platform that involves international associations and some of the most important milk and dairy companies in the world, united in finding solutions and sharing actions throughout the dairy sector aimed at accelerating action against climate change, starting with the reduction of greenhouse gas production (primarily methane).