Happy Meal becomes more sustainable

McDonald's announces its new green goal: by 2025 the games distributed with the Happy Meal will be sustainable worldwide. An important change towards the greater use of renewable, recycled or certified materials that will see the menu loved by children as the protagonist and that will lead to a 90% reduction in virgin plastic every year compared to 2018. In Italy alone, the change affects 30 million...