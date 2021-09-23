Monini launches carbon neutral oil

Monini presented a new business line at Cibus 2021: with L'Oliva, the Umbrian group enters the table olives market, a continuously growing segment that is close to 140 million euros. The watchwords of the new line: quality, naturalness and 100% Italian origin, for a range that enhances the best cultivars in the country.

In addition, the participation in Cibus has become the stage to present the Classico and the Delicato, two products that represent the first Italian carbon neutral extra virgin olive oils. As Zefferino Monini explains in this exclusive interview, the Umbrian group has made a totally voluntary commitment to compensate, through the support of international projects aimed at reducing CO 2 production, all the emissions produced during the entire cycle of life of the two salesmen in Italy and abroad.

Watch the video:



