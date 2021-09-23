Prošek: Croatia does not give up

The application for registration of the “traditional term” Prošek to be used in the labeling and presentation of four Croatian wines with a protected designation of origin was published Federvini intervened on the issue today and calls for coordinated action to block the Croatian attempt.

"In reiterating that this formulation must be considered unacceptable - explains a note - as it is nothing more than an attempt to imitate the name" Prosecco "which identifies a designation of origin recognized and appreciated all over the world, and that any attempt to emulate or weakening of this denomination must be strongly rejected, Federvini asks that coordination be initiated immediately between the representatives of the supply chain involved and the Government to oppose the request".

Federvini refers to the European Regulation on the subject (1308/2013) in which - in article 103 - it is established that every denomination of origin, such as our Prosecco, must be protected from any attempt at imitation, even through simple linguistic translation, and from any usurpation, imitation or evocation, including any other practice that could mislead the consumer as to the true origin of the product.

"It is superfluous to underline how much the term Prošek, in addition to being clearly illegitimate, would be highly misleading for international consumers and penalizing for the export of Italian producers", declares Micaela Pallini, President of Federvini. "We are witnessing an assault on our culture and our history, as well as the clear evocation of our product with a strong identity. Federvini therefore asks to react as a country system and in this sense he hopes the development of an action that involves all the representatives of the supply chain in coordination with the Government and in particular with the Minister of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies Stefano Patuanelli”.